Nashville advocates demand Metro Council block proposed ICE coordination center in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Advocates packed Metro Council chambers Tuesday night, urging members to take action against a proposed ICE support center in Donelson.

Some speakers called on councilmembers to reject the project outright.

"We are wanting folks to speak out tonight in public comment, to speak out against this development, and really urging Metro Council to do whatever it takes to stop the development of this facility."

Federal contract records show a Nashville ZIP code tied to ICE support services. The contract — worth up to $63 million — was awarded in July 2025 to Koniag Services, Inc., an Alaska-based company that is a subsidiary of an Alaska Native corporation. The contract originally listed Adams, Tennessee, before later being changed to a Nashville address in Donelson.

The Department of Homeland Security confirms it is creating a Public Safety Coordination Center to support ICE's nationwide 287(g) program. Those agreements allow local law enforcement agencies to work with ICE on immigration enforcement. Tennessee law requires county sheriffs to participate, and more than 100 agencies statewide already partner with ICE.

DHS says the center would operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, using three 8-hour shifts to coordinate support for 287(g) partnerships nationwide — not just in Tennessee.

One month after the announcement, advocates say they are frustrated that Metro Council still has not introduced legislation or taken formal action to try to stop the project.

"You know, just two years ago, a green card holder or visa holder could live in our neighborhoods, drive our streets and go to work without fearing they'd be kidnapped by unidentified masked agents just because of the color of their skin."

DHS says the center would provide real-time operational support, case guidance and direct access to ICE resources to help coordinate federal and local law enforcement efforts nationwide. Officials still won't confirm the exact location, citing what they describe as a "coordinated campaign of violence" against ICE officers.

Koniag has posted nearly 30 senior-level positions tied to the operation, with some requiring federal security clearances.

The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition — known as TIRRC — says it has identified a likely site.

"At this time, our research has shown that the potential location is 801 Memorial Parkway, near the airport, in a building that's been used for call centers in the past."

Immigration advocates say they fear the center could increase enforcement actions targeting immigrant families and children. Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors, which represents unaccompanied immigrant children, says it worries the center could be used to track vulnerable minors who qualify for humanitarian protections.

Metro leaders have also publicly pushed back on the proposal, with some councilmembers vowing to fight efforts to bring the center to Nashville. The mayor's office says it is still working to get a clearer understanding of what is planned for the site.

"Then imagine being a child whose family is undocumented or whose parents are immigrants. Imagine sitting in a classroom wondering whether your parents will be here when you get home from school."

ICE officials said last month: "It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests and ensuring we have resources to carry out President Trump's mission."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com