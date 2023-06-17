Nashville African American Wind Symphony prepares for Juneteenth performance

The Nashville African American Wind Symphony is gearing up for a monumental concert on Monday, as they prepare to grace the prestigious stage of the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in honor of Juneteenth.

This groundbreaking event marks the first time the ensemble will perform at this renowned venue for Juneteenth, symbolizing a significant milestone for Black musicians.

With a mission to create a vital cultural experience within the African American community, the Nashville African American Wind Symphony not only aims to establish a world-class wind band ensemble but also strives to provide exceptional music education, training resources, and performing arts exposure for young musicians.

Their annual Juneteenth performance has become a highly anticipated event, showcasing the talent, resilience, and history of African Americans through the power of music.

Devyn Myles, a member of the orchestra, reflected on the significance of this momentous occasion.

"You just take a look at our history, and you haven't seen Black artists, African Americans, widely on the stage. It took us a moment to get here," Myles said.

The ensemble acknowledges that their participation in Juneteenth amplifies the importance of this commemorative day, honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrating the progress made over the years.

Bruce Ayers, the founder of the Nashville African American Wind Symphony, is grateful to their ancestors for paving the way for their accomplishments.

"We are celebrating everything that our ancestors have done for us to make us able to do these things and have concerts at the Schermerhorn," Ayers said.

In preparation for their upcoming "Celebration of Freedom" concert, the ensemble is rehearsing on Saturday at Tennessee State University. Musicians from across the city come together, bringing their diverse backgrounds and experiences to create a harmonious blend of music.

Members say representation is a core value for the Nashville African American Wind Symphony.

"It kind of sucks how certain people are treated, certain groups. So, just seeing representation of minorities doing something positive and being recognized in that way, I think that's why it matters," Myles said.

Their performance on the grand stage is an opportunity to showcase the talent and contributions of Black artists, challenging stereotypes and promoting inclusivity in the world of classical music.

"You are going to have tears. You're going to have your heart filled full, and your spirit too," Ayers said.

Their aim is to ensure that Black voices and music are never silenced, shining a light on the rich cultural heritage they represent.

"As we lift our voices through our instruments, it's like a resounding song that brings us all together," member Kathryn Davis said.

To witness the inspiring "A Celebration of Freedom Concert," join the Nashville African American Wind Symphony on Monday, starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are still available, with prices starting at $34.