Nashville African Street Festival celebrates 40 years with immersive three-day cultural experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville’s African Street Festival is back at Hadley Park this weekend and organizers are celebrating 40 years of the event!

Organizers said it’s an opportunity to take a journey through African culture and will be an immersive three-day cultural experience.

The family-oriented experience continues to grow each year and thousands of people show up interested in African and African-American culture.

The free festival will have two stages. It will feature authentic cuisine and an array of live music performances including acts specializing in reggae, jazz, gospel, blues, African drumming, spoken word and more.

Hosted by the African American Cultural Alliance Nashville, the goal of the event is to enhance the awareness of the cultural and historical background of people of African descent.

The festival kicks off Friday, September 16, 2022, at 5 p.m. and runs until Sunday.