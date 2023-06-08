Nashville air quality: What to know ahead of CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The smoke from wildfires wreaking havoc in Canada is now causing major problems in the United States.

In New York, smoke blanketed the city and caused it to top the list of the city with the worst air quality in the world.

Here in Nashville, the smoke has brought in hazy skies, but experts said the impact isn't anything to be worried about.

"If you're walking outside today and you're not having much of a problem, I think you're going to be OK just based on the temperatures we're seeing this week. If you're planning on going to CMA Fest, heading downtown, enjoying the summer months, right now, you're in pretty good shape," allergist and immunologist Dr. John Norvell said.

However, things could change fast. Norvell recommends people stay prepared and monitor how they're feeling.

"It's always good if you have any sort of chronic lung condition to make sure you have your medicine available, make sure that you're with other people. That you communicate to them that you're starting to feel a little different," he said.

Those at most risk of being impacted by low air quality include people with asthma, people who rely on supplemental oxygen or medicine to help them breathe, as well as young children and older adults.

"If you start throwing in forest fires, high temperature, high ozone levels, anything like that, there is a cumulative effect. So you do really need to be aware of what those triggers specific to you are," Norvell said.

If you have to take a trip to a state with low air quality, there are things you can do to mitigate the harm.

"If you're going to some area like New York, having a mask available is probably a good idea right now," Norvell said.

In the case that things do worsen here at home, experts recommend limiting time outside, closing your windows, and keeping the air conditioning in your car turned on to recycled air.