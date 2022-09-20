Nashville airport breaks back-to-back passenger records with more departures than ever on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Airport is gearing up for 30 million travelers per year by 2041.

Right now around 1,000 workers are building a new airport behind the walls of the current BNA. It's part of the $1.5 billion BNA Vision Plan.

Since that plan began, the airport announced Vision 2.0 and another $1.4 billion New Horizons Plan to expand the airport even more, adding up to nearly $3 billion in total.

The projects are happening in phases. And come January, a grand, two-story lobby will welcome travelers to the airport with new security lines and access to an international area plus dozens of new shops and restaurants.

It's a date that can't come fast enough for airport staff. Passenger volumes officially broke records the past two weekends.

"We've had record growth – record-setting days - the last two Sundays in a row," BNA Chief Engineer Traci Holton, told NewsChannel 5's Rebecca Schleicher during a tour of the construction. "And that growth is why we're doing all this."

BNA reports 36,482 passengers departed Sunday, the most ever. That's around 750 more than the record, which was made the previous Sunday.

"This is going to be a new and improved building, it's going to be beautiful." Holton said. "It's going to be something Nashville can be proud of and it's going to make people want to come to the airport, fly into Nashville, be welcomed and then go enjoy the city and then fly back out."

Stay tuned this week as NewsChannel 5 This Morning gives you an exclusive look at the major road work that will accompany the airport expansion. It will create an entirely new interchange and impact drivers in the Donelson area for the next five years.