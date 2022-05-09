Nashville and Liverpool partner for global song contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is teaming up with another music city across the pond for a global song contest, while also fighting mental illness.

Nashville and Liverpool are coming together for "The Road to Nashville".

It is described as a global, historic project to support musicians and songwriters beating the stigma around mental health.

"The Road to Nashville is a global song contest, which highlights original material from songwriters and musicians, and is a way for both cities to raise awareness and support those who are fighting mental illness," Mayor John Cooper's office said.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Approximately 937,000 adults in Tennessee have a mental health condition, according to National Alliance on Mental Health data from February 2021.

1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year.

Mayor John Cooper and Liverpool's Mayor Joanne Anderson, among others, will be holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Musicians Hall of Fame.

"The news conference will also be the first time in history the mayors of the biggest music cities in the world will work together toward a common purpose," the mayor's office said.