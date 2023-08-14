Nashville Art Exhibition explores gun violence impact with "Up in Arms"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In response to mounting gun violence both locally and nationwide, the Museum of Contemporary Art Nashville (MOCAN), cëcret by cë gallery, and Arts4Impact came together to present MOCAN’s TMP2, the second installment of the Traveling Museum Project.

The visual and interactive art exhibition called "Up in Arms," has been on display at the Historic Merritt Mansion all week to shed light on the pressing issue of gun violence.

Organizers say the "Up in Arms" exhibit explores mediums like paintings, sculptures, photography, and digital art, conveying the intense emotional response to gun violence.

Loved ones of the Antioch Waffle House shooting made an appearance and several parents from Covenant School, including Sarah Shoop Neumann.

Neumann's son attends Covenant. Earlier this year, a shooter opened fire at The Covenant School and killed 6 people.

“My son was spared a lot that day. He wasn’t inside the building when it happened just at the reunification center," Neumann said.

Neumann recently became the President of Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows. She's been on Capitol Hill fighting for change.

"For me, there's a lot of healing in art," Neumann explained.

Jacqueline Von Edelberg is the founder of Arts4Impact. She explains the profound motivation behind the Nashville Promise, an interactive arts installation featuring 10,000 handwritten messages and 30,000 strips of orange fabric.

The installation commemorates children lost to gun violence since Sandy Hook and serves as a platform for community dialogue. She hopes people start to discuss solutions to gun violence.

"We're not advocating for any one of them; we need compassionate and responsible legislative to protect us all," Von Edelberg said.

The exhibit's powerful impact resonates with visitors like Neumann, who remains committed to fighting gun violence. "There are many different solutions to take care of all of it, but we've got to look at all of the issues," Neumann said.

The exhibition closes Saturday, with plans to move the interactive artwork to Bongo Java East, ensuring its continued influence in sparking conversations about gun violence and healing in the Nashville community.

Here's a list of artists featured in the exhibit:

1. Alex Lockwood

2. Andrés Bustamante

3. Andrew Morrison

4. Bill Nickels

5.. Chrimmons

6. Donald Lipski

7. Edie Ottestad

8. Elise Drake & Thew Jones

9. Herb Williams

10. John Paul Kesling

11. K. Baergen

12. Lance Scruggs

13. Lanie Gannon

14. LeXander Bryant

15. Rima Day

16. Sarah Sudhoff

17. Sharon J. Harms

18. Trixie Pitts