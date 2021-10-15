Nashville artist to host meal giveaway for Fort Campbell soldiers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Christian music artist Eric Horner is reflecting on the day he started a fundraiser for soldiers that has raised $400,000 over 10 years.

He says that while refueling his touring bus at a truck stop in Oak Grove, Kentucky, he had an overwhelming feeling to do something to give back to our military. That night he began a donation drive called, "Operation Tank Full of Love."

"I stepped off the bus and saw nine or 10 soldiers standing at the pumps getting gas, and I wished I had the means to fill up every one of their tanks," said Horner.

He says he has a heart for those who defend our freedom, and in the first year alone raised nearly $10,000 that he spent on filling up cars and trucks for men and women who serve on post at Fort Campbell.

Last year, they had to take a year off due to COVID-19, but are back with a little twist on the fundraiser for 2021. Instead of filling up tanks this time on October 23, Horner and volunteers will fill stomachs. They are giving away $18,000 in gift cards to Mission BBQ in Clarksville to any service member who shows up.

If you can help spread the word, the free meal giveaway for soldiers is next Saturday, October 23 at the Oak Grove Community Center 1705 Thompsonville Lane, Oak Grove, Kentucky 42262. It begins at 9 a.m. and they'll work until all the gift certificates are given out.