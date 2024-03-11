Nashville arts community reaches a boiling point after money promised to artists is months overdue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Allegations of racism and "mafia government" were made at a special called meeting of the Metro Arts Commission.

On Monday, 12 people signed up to speak at the meeting focused on the issues at Metro Nashville's arts agency. The comments were almost exclusively about the drama within the organization.

Last summer, the agency pledged grant money to a diverse group of art organizations. Right now, they're still waiting on half of it.

After multiple investigations about the dysfunction within Metro Arts — including a workplace misconduct investigation pertaining to the director — the arts community has reached a boiling point. Some explained how they can't work without the money.

"You do get to a point on any arts project where you just need the funds to finish it. And, look, it's an animation. I don't have that skill. I have to pay people to do this, so everything I can do myself I did, but I'm just stuck," artist Princella Smith said.

At the meeting, an arts commissioner said if all the turmoil and investigations led to a delay in grant payments she is ashamed.

"It would almost be laughable if it wasn't so serious. And we're dealing with taxpayer dollars and people's livelihoods, and I'm almost a little embarrassed that this is where we are, essentially dealing with people with different personalities, fragile egos and varying leadership skills," said Leah Love.

The situation has taken its toll on the commission.

In just the last six months, seven people on the 15-person board resigned.