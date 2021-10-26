Nashville Ballet moving forward after 'Peter Pan' cancelation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Ballet is still working to recover after water damage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center caused performances of "Peter Pan" to be canceled.

On October 8, hours before the show was set to open, a mechanical failure with the fire suppression system caused significant water damage to the Andrew Jackson Hall stage. The Nashville Ballet said personal items, production equipment and valuable set pieces were damaged beyond repair.

The Nashville Ballet said it has received an outpouring of love and support following the show's cancellation.

"After spending a year and a half looking forward to and preparing for our return to TPAC, our dancers, faculty, and staff were heartbroken to lose this opportunity to gather together again and share this magical production with you live and in-person," the ballet said. "If there's anything the past year and half has prepared us for, it's overcoming unexpected challenges. Thanks to your generosity, patience, and words of encouragement, our dancers are moving forward and we are fully committed to doing what we do best - sharing the joy of ballet with you. We are strongest together, and look forward to being back in the theater again soon."

The ballet said so many people have reached out, they've set up a way for those to what to make a donation to support their rebuilding efforts. For information on how to donate, click here.