Nashville Ballet to conclude season at Belmont's Fisher Center for Performing Arts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Ballet will conclude its 2021-2022 season on June 4 and 5 at Belmont University's brand new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

The Ballet at Belmont will feature an exclusive preview of New York Times-acclaimed choreographer Matthew Neenan's newest work — a new piece by Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin and the return of Val Caniparoli's Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino. The work translates to "Everything But the Kitchen Sink."

Live music will be provided by pianist Alessandra Volpi and violist Christina McGann.

These final performances conclude the year of the Ballet's return to the TPAC stage, its nationwide tour and its first Emmy win.

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee.