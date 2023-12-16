Nashville barber still giving back to the community despite her own hardship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jillian Webber is still trying to give back to the community despite going through her own struggles. Her mobile barbershop was stolen. She managed to recover the trailer, but everything that was inside was missing.

Webber said she's put a lot of effort into the mobile barber trailer.

Jillian shares her experiences in the player above.

"I had a generator in the front of it. I had AC, heater, supplies, tools, television mounts, and mirrors," Zoom to Groom Owner Webber said.

She said it took a year and half to complete it. Her dream was to bring the clippers to the client and give back to the community.

She’s known for volunteering with nonprofits and churches by providing free cuts. One night it was stolen from outside her home in Nashville. Webber tracked it down on Facebook Marketplace in Columbia.

"The police came with us and met us there. After showing my paperwork and title, they let the gentleman know it was mine. If he wanted to press charges with the person he bought it from he could do that," Webber said.

She’s grateful to get it back but hates it was stripped of everything.

"It means a lot to me. I don’t think people understand the situation they put you in," Webber said.

Despite everything Jillian went through she’s now thinking about putting this idea on the shelf. She has even bigger dreams and goals.

"I completed what I wanted to do with it as far as the build, maybe it’s my opportunity to do something else. Maybe I'll go with a shuttle bus now and try to go bigger this time," Webber said.

Despite the hardship, Webber isn’t going to fade away because nothing can stop her from giving back to others.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to even get it back to try to start again. It’s like if God gave me the tools and knowledge to even try to do it, it has to be something bigger than myself," Webber said.

Webber is offering free basic cuts to the community next Wednesday from 1 to 6pm at the Vision Church of Nashville on Jefferson Street.

Webber does have an Amazon wishlist if you would like to help get her mobile barbershop business up and running.

