Nashville barista named one of best in nation at US Coffee Championships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's more than a kick of caffeine that makes a good cup of coffee.

Just ask Brooke Wolfe, named one of the best baristas in the nation at the U.S. Coffee Championships in Boston.

Wolfe is the assistant manager at Elixr Nashville at 5th + Broadway where she's called home for nearly a year. She began her work in the coffee industry in 2017, but coffee has been a part of her life for a long time. Wolfe's mother would take her to her favorite local shops on weekends growing up. It's that background that took her to "Beantown" for the U.S. Coffee Championships competing in the "barista" category. She beat out all but one competitor, finishing runner-up.

"You have fifteen minutes to serve three courses," Wolfe said. "There's an espresso course, a milk beverage course and a signature beverage. In that time you have two tech judges watching your technical skills, and then you have four sensory judges."

Those judges examine flavor, taste balance and presentation. As for the signature beverage, competitors created a drink with a theme or statement on the coffee industry. For her signature beverage, Wolfe created a 4-ounce foam made by blending espresso with rhubarb nectar, egg white, lime peel oleo Saccharum and coffee milk.

The owner of Elixr, Evan Inatome, also took home a win at the Championships by earning fourth place in the "roasting" category.

Wolfe says she'll be back to claim the top spot next near, but says the best part of her job isn't creating cappuccinos.

"Coffee is great, but my favorite part is the interaction with people," she said.

