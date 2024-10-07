Nashville-based ADHD podcast reaches adults diagnosed later in life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dave Delaney was diagnosed with ADHD later in life.

Through his podcast called ADHD Wise Squirrels, he's able to share similarities and create an open, welcoming space for anyone going through the same things.

The CDC says about 11% of children in the U-S are diagnosed with ADHD. The Children and Adults with ADHD (CHADD) organization says for adults, that number is 4%.

Through Wise Squirrels, Delaney says he is able to understand his past, connect with people like himself and share important information about navigating a diagnosis.

"It can be challenging having ADHD, but it's manageable," he said.

It's more than manageable — Delaney emphasizes what makes you different is reason to celebrate, especially with all the incredible things "ADHD-ers" accomplish.

He adds there's a test on his website if people are curious about whether they have ADHD tendencies, although he also recommends going to a doctor for a professional diagnosis.

