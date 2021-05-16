Nashville-based lawncare app Green Pal reaches 48 states, goes international during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An industry that grew like a weed during the pandemic was the lawn care industry.

According to Nashville-based lawn care app Green Pal, their business, which connects landscapers to clients, grew 25% last year.

Green Pal allows property owners to get bids for their lawn care project without calling around.

Some vendors on the app, like Bush and Shrubs Lawnscaping in Fairview, saw a bigger increase than 25%.

"I was surprised," said Kelley Bush, owner of Bush and Shrubs Lawnscaping. "I thought we were going to see a decrease. We saw I think it was a 75% increase because people were staying home. They're like I still have an income... I still have disposable income."

Green Pal co-owner Gene Caballero said the company reached 48 states in 2020.

"In some areas we didn't know if lawn care was going to be an essential business, but we grew about 25% percent last year," Gene Cabellero said.

In June, the app will go international and launch in two cities in Canada.

"We saw that uptick in the early summer and we're just thankful that we have a platform both sides of the party as safe as possible," Cabellero said.

After the pandemic, Bush and Shurbs Lawnscaping expects Green Pal will still get them new business as people continue to move from larger cities to Nashville suburbs.

"They're moving into the homes out there and they're not going with the proper equipment to maintain a lawn," Bush said.

To learn more about Green Pal visit their website.

