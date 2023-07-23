Nashville Black Art Market gives a platform to diverse artists

It can be difficult to make it in the art world, which is why one Nashville woman set out to create an art show and market featuring diverse local artists.

The Nashville Black Art marketwas founded last year with the goal of giving new artists a platform to sell their work.

Co-founder, Britney Drake, said the first market featured only a handful of artists and over the months the event has kept growing. The market is now held quarterly and features about 30 artists each time.

She said it's all about empowering people to believe in their talents.

"Starting off as an artist I wasn't super confident that I could even sell my work. So, giving other people the space to sell their work, especially for the first time, it just feels amazing," she said.

The next market will be held September 2nd.