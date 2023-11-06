Nashville Black Market celebrates first 'Friendsgiving Weekend' festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Patricia Harmon made the drive from Atlanta to sell her homemade pound cakes. She said it's a trip she says is worth taking.

"The majority of the time I do sell out, yes," said the CEO and Owner of My Mama's Pound Cakes.

A few feet away was Dominic Tharpe who's sold more than 3,000 candles since starting his business Just Makes Scentz.

"We wanted to give certain minorities an opportunity to have a product that they can relate to," said Tharpe.

They were just two of the 86 vendors at the Nashville Black Market's 'Friendsgiving Weekend' at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

"We've had a lot of repeat customers from previous Nashville Black Markets," said Tharpe. "They created a platform for us to sell our products." That's the goal, according to Nashville Black Market director of operations Darius McDonald.

"I believe that one of the biggest difference makers for us is that we're not necessarily trying to sell a product, but we are a platform," said McDonald.

The market has come a long way since it began years ago with only about 15 vendors.

"When it comes to the Nashville Black Market what we want to do is be able to provide a blueprint for other organizations in other cities and other communities that desire to source, cultivate and amplify black businesses," said McDonald.

It's something he said is especially important as the busy holiday season kicks-off.

"Obviously there's a lot of Black Friday sales, but a lot of people are doing some online shopping so being able to be intentional about bringing everybody out right? For visibility sake," said McDonald.