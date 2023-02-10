Nashville Black Market returns with fourth annual Black History Month Expo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The fourth annual Black History Month Expo hosted by the Nashville Black Market is happening February 11-12 at The Fairgrounds Nashville. Saturday doors will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

More than 100 Black-owned businesses will be on site along with food trucks, live bands and DJs, as well as interactive activities for the whole family to enjoy. Other Black-owned organizations and educators will also be highlighted that have a big impact on the community.

“Our goal and primary mission is to place this intentional focus on developing ecosystems for black entrepreneurs to get their products and services to the masses," said Darius McDonald with NBM.

The team behind it expects it to be one of the biggest celebrations in the south for Black History Month and said there’s something for everyone to see and enjoy.

“In 2021 we put $200,000 back in the community and last year 2022 it was $500,000 so this year we’re trying to double that," said Javvon Jones with NBM.

Since 2018, their mission has been to give local entrepreneurs a voice where they may not have had one. They want these business owners to thrive so they can in turn give back to their own community and support their families.

“It equals the playing field in a sense. It gives them an opportunity to provide for their family, gain more exposure and gives them the opportunity to scale their business as well. There’s so much more we could be doing in the community, it’s only the start," said Carlos Partee with NBM.

Nashville Black Market has seen so much support from the community that a retail shop is in the works to open in the spring. It will feature local Black-owned businesses on a day-to-day basis. Until then, the market can still be found every month at the Nashville Farmers' Market.