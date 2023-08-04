Nashville Black Market throwing grand opening block party to celebrate new retail store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Black Market has been hosting Black businesses at the farmer's market since 2018. Now they are getting ready open their new retail store, continuing to highlight black businesses in our area.

NBM is celebrating the new retail store on Richmond Drive with a grand opening block party Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with music, food, and drinks while people check out the new store.

Director of Operations, Darius McDonald said over the last five years they have been thinking about how they can continue to better amplify Black businesses beyond their usual First Friday's farmer's market events.

"So what better way than to make sure that we marry our desire for professionalism and our compassion for our community than to have a place for all of their products to live," said McDonald.

Co-founders Carlos Partee and Javvon Jones said it was always a goal to eventually develop the retail store, and it took time and hard work to get there.

"Throughout that process, it was hard trying to figure out the business model. Trying to find processes and systems because what we're doing it hasn't been done here in Tennessee before," said Partee. "Trying to find out how to do it ourselves was very difficult but we're here and we're excited and we're ready to take Black-owned businesses to the marketplace."

Jones said they are still welcoming more businesses to apply and join the store. Business owners can apply here.

Next to the retail store is also a studio where people can reserve space to record their podcasts or music, continuing to be a resource for Black creatives as well.