Nashville breaks tourism records in 2022 with nearly $9M brought in from visitor spending

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville broke more tourism records last year. The amount of hotel rooms sold, taxes collected, and visitor spending are all up. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation is expecting 2023 to be another record-breaking year.

According to NCVC, this was an unprecedented year for hotels. In one year 9.5 million rooms were booked. In October 2022, almost one million rooms sold — another record. Plus, that month saw a record in hotel taxes with $12.86 million.

"The industry is undertaking a five-year strategic plan on how to maintain momentum and continue to keep Nashville in demand as a destination because more hotel rooms need to be filled: 15 more hotels with 2,567 rooms are under construction to open by the end of 2024. An additional 43 hotels are in the planning stages," NCVC said in a statement.

Last year nearly $9 billion was brought in from visitor spending and we saw a huge jump from 2021 for people visiting. In 2022, Nashville had 14.4 million visitors.

Below is the prediction for 2023 from NCVC:

