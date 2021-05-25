Nashville business owner relocates from 2nd Ave after bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A downtown business owner, who's boutique was right across from the RV that exploded on Christmas Day, has relocated her business.

Sandy Lee of Simply The Best $10 Boutique & Ensemble has moved and rebranded the business. It was destroyed five months ago in the fiery explosion that engulfed a city block in the early hours of Christmas morning.

Lee said the new business, called Nashville's Best $10 And Up Boutique, will open on August 1. It will be located in Marathon Village.

Lee and her husband are fixing up the building and their business will occupy a 1500 square foot section.

"This is exactly the vibe we want. This is a historic building back from the 1900s. The space was the right size and it wasn't going to take that much for the build out," said Lee.

Since the bombing, the recovery was exhausting at times. Lee said they considered not reopening, but so many people reached out to them in support, they felt called to.

"Kind of some of the emotion has been taken out of it. We're going forward as we have been since the day it happened. We're moving forward and we can't look back," she said.

At first, getting insurance money was a struggle. She said they eventually received a good portion, but not enough to make them whole again.

"We've worked through the insurance and ours came through pretty decent. As well as it could of. We were underinsured, unbeknownst to us. To lose both stores in one day, we were definitely underinsured," she said.