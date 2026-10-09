Nashville business owner sells building over rising property tax bill, warns others could face the same

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville business owner Christian Paro says soaring commercial property taxes forced him to sell one building to help pay the tax bill on another — and he's warning other local businesses that they could soon face the same pressure.

Paro is also helping fellow property owners navigate the appeals process while awaiting a state-level appeal decision on his main building that could affect his business and others facing similar increases.

"I don't want a tax freeze. I just want a reasonable tax increase," Paro said.

Back in March, Paro warned Nashville's commercial property tax assessments weren't adding up. One of his building assessments went from between $80,000 and $86,000 to between $140,000 and $150,000.

"It's between 140 and 150,000, and last year was, I think, 80, 84 or 86. So it doubled again," Paro said.

The fight has already cost Paro one building — home to the Hawkers restaurant. He said the property was listed at the assessor's valuation but received no offers.

"Not good. We actually put it on the market last year at the assessor's valuation just to see, and did not receive one single offer in six months," Paro said.

Not every appeal has failed. Paro said the valuations on two of his other properties were reduced to what he considers fair market value. His main building, home to Center 615, is still awaiting a state-level appeal — a delay he says leaves his business in limbo.

"But honestly, unless this building is corrected to it as realistic and market value, I might have to sell everything, which I don't want to do," Paro said.

The stakes extend beyond one property. Center 615 serves dozens of small businesses, and Paro says rising expenses are forcing business owners to make difficult decisions.

"They're in tough positions as well, and I think the story that I shared about 626 Main and having to sell it isn't the first one you're going to hear about," Paro said.

The Property Tax Coalition is now gathering data on layoffs, rising costs and businesses struggling to stay afloat, hoping to use that information to push for action at the state level. The coalition is encouraging business owners to complete its Business Impact Survey and contact their state lawmakers.

Paro says he's fighting to save his own business — and to keep other local businesses from facing the same choices.

"I am grateful that I was even able to sell something to pay for the tax bill. I am grateful for that. There are so many businesses that don't have that opportunity," Paro said.

Paro plans to ask the assessor's office to apply the same valuation logic used to reduce assessments on two of his other properties to the building that remains at the center of his appeal.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.