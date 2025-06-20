Nashville celebrates Black Music Month with kickback event at Nelson's Green Brier Distillery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Black Music Month will take place this weekend featuring live music, DJ sets and giveaways.

The event will be held at Nelson's Green Brier Distillery on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organized by Urbaanite and the We Sound Crazy podcast, the kickback will celebrate the music that has served as the soundtrack in Black lives.

The event is part of Nashville's broader recognition of Black Music Month, highlighting the significant contributions of Black artists to the city's rich musical heritage.

