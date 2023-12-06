Nashville celebrates Brenda Lee, as her hit Christmas tune tops the charts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville has produced some iconic Christmas music that we hear on the radio every year, including Jingle Bell Rock and Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. But there's one Christmas tune born in Music City that continues to break records all these years later — Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

As the official Christmas music radio station in Nashville, Sean Cash at Mix 92.9 has to make sure he plays plenty of variety.

"The classics are up there all the time," said Cash.

But you might here Brenda Lee's classic a little more this year. That's because the song just made history by taking the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 — 65 years after it was first released.

"Right to that number one spot — sorry Mirah," said Cash with a chuckle.

Cash, who co-hosts Mix 92.9's morning show, thinks that could be for a variety of reasons.

"That song never had an official music video," he said.

But Brenda Lee's team rectified that this year, when they released the first ever music video for the song. Already it's gotten millions of views on social media. Lee also planted her flag in a growing portion of social media: Tiktok.

"So now she’s an influencer even more than she already was," said Cash.

But if you ask other Christmas music fans in Nashville, they think it's the fact that the song is simply timeless.

"It’s still relevant," said Tony Lytle, a Nashville resident. "It sounds like it was released last week."

"It’s got to be Home Alone, right? That classic scene where Kevin’s trying to make it look like there’s a party going in the house." said Kim Hanson, who works in downtown Nashville. "I think that’s what keeps it perpetually going, is every year, everyone’s reminded and then new generations get to see it too."

Brenda becoming a chart topper has even gotten the attention of some holly jolly state lawmakers.

"So I’ve had this in mind quite a while," said Rep. Jason Powell (D-Nashville). "I’m excited to make it the official holiday song of the state of Tennessee."

Powell may have been mulling this move for years, but when Lee topped the Billboard Hot 100, he decided now was the time.

"She’s a Nashvilian, she’s very active in our community, she’s very giving, she’s a very welcoming and receptive person. It’s time to honor her now," Rep. Powell said. "Maybe she'll come rock around the Capitol!"

But perhaps the biggest honor Brenda Lee could ever receive is to continue having her song played, year after year.

"Short and sweet — two minutes, six seconds, we’re on to the next one," said Cash.

Brenda Lee wasn't available for an interview with NewsChannel 5, but sent us a statement:

"This is amazing! I cannot believe that ‘Rockin’’ has hit No. 1 65 years after it was released, this is just so special! Thank you to the team at UMG/UMe who worked so hard to celebrate the song’s anniversary this year. But most importantly, thank you to the fans who keep listening. The song came out when I was a young teenager and now to know that it has resonated with multiple generations and continues to resonate – it is one of the best gifts I have ever received. Keep on Rockin’ and Merry Christmas!” Brenda Lee

If you'd like to congratulate her in person, she's serving as the Grand Marshal of the Donelson Christmas Parade this weekend.