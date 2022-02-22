Nashville celebrates Restaurant Week with special deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 70 Restaurants across Nashville are offering special meals and deals for customers as a part of Restaurant Week.

For the first time, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. organized Dine Nashville: The Music City Way. It is a month-long event that includes Restaurant Week from Monday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 27. In addition to Restaurant Week, there will be several collaborative chef events at restaurants across the city. The event also provides opportunities to donate to the Giving Kitchen, which is an organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and resources.

As a part of Restaurant Week, participating restaurants are offering set brunch and lunch menus for $20, and dinner options for $35 and $50. At Ellison Place Soda Shop, diners can enjoy lunch or dinner featuring catfish, a side dish and dessert for $20.

"I think it’s a great thing that the city is supporting the restaurants," said Craig Clifft, general manager of Elliston Place Soda Shop. "An event like this gives the opportunity for people to go and maybe discover a restaurant outside of their normal."

Officials with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. said other cities across the country host similar events to bring attention to their dining scene. They hope both locals and visitors will support local restaurants that are working to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic.

"During the pandemic, restaurants were hit so hard and we wanted to come up with a way to help them," said Deana Ivey, president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

Ivey said she hoped Dine Nashville would become an annual tradition, that will give people another reason to visit Nashville during what is typically a slow month for tourism.

For a full list of participating restaurants and collaborative chef events, visit the Dine Nashville website.