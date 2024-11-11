Nashville celebrates Veterans Day with a parade down Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There aren't many things that will stop the party on Nashville's Lower Broadway, but consider the 11th month, 11th day at 11th hour.

"It’s the only time seeing this many blue lights is really good news, right?" joked Dawn Scott.

The Nashville Veterans Day Parade is one of those rare days where you'll actually find locals on Nashville's party street. Scott has been coming since she was old enough to march in the parade herself.

"I work in downtown, just around the corner," she said. "I’m not sure of any towns that do it straight through the heart of downtown anymore."

Dickson County resident Paul Barrick has made attending the parade a yearly tradition with his daughter.

"I was a submarine sailor in the Navy," said Barrick. "Each year, I see more and more people gathering here."

It's the same for young Riley Holford, who usually attends with her mom. On this day in particular, she's thinking of her dad who serves in the Army.

"Even though he helps other people, he still cares for me and my mom," said Holford. "[Veterans] help us and support us, and they save us through all the tough times."

It's been a tough election season, with so much emphasis put on the red and the blue. Many of the parade attendees told us there was a comfort, this Veterans Day, in bringing everyone together for the red, white, and blue.

"I think it allows us to get over our differences a little bit," said Barrick.

"Especially in this day and time when there’s so much divisiveness, I just feel like this is something we should all come and do together, no matter what side of the fence you’re on," said Scott.

Most of all, everyone wanted to send a loud thank you to America's service members.

"I just hope they feel appreciated and they feel heard," said Scott.

In Nashville, it was a thank you so big, that it was enough to stop a party — at least for an hour.

"It’s very humbling, yes, it’s a very humbling experience and I thank them back," said Barrick.

"You can see people on the rooftops, where they’re doing something different than they usually do," said Scott, with a laugh.

