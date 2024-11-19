Nashville chef gives back to J.C. Napier, calling for community support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thanksgiving is next week. But not everyone can afford a hot meal, so organizations across Middle Tennessee are stepping up to help.

One Nashville chef is pouring his resources back into the community that raised him: the people of J.C. Napier Homes.

When Sterling Wright comes around, he can easily turn a dull day into a bright one.

J.C. Napier is where Sterling grew up. He credits the people there with shaping him into the man he is today.

“Bird is one of the dudes who saved me from getting into trouble,” Sterling said.

“He was my little brother. I had to take him through hell, but it made him a better man,” Bird said.

Despite moving on to whip up five-star dishes in top restaurants and competing on a cooking reality show, Sterling hasn’t forgotten about the people he calls family.

“If it wasn’t for me, he would’ve never been on 'Hell’s Kitchen,'” Bird joked.

Community member Tonya Burleson spoke about Sterling’s giving spirit.

“Whatever he does for you, he isn’t looking for nothing in return. He does it from his heart,” Burleson said.

This Saturday, Sterling is gearing up to spread more love by teaming up with his partner, Larry Turnley, to offer a Thanksgiving Day dinner to residents of J.C. Napier and Tony Sudekum Apartments.

“We want to show them how to be grateful for just being alive and to be loving, and just want to show them love,” Sterling said.

The duo hopes more monetary donations will flow in.

“We’re looking forward to paying some people’s rents around here that might be on the verge of getting put out,” Sterling said.

Sterling hopes his actions inspire others to lead by example.

“I feel like I’m chosen to be the example of what comes from here — what you can be when you leave here. You don’t have to be a product of your environment,” he said.

And he knows you can’t spell community without unity.

“If we do it together, look at the punch. We’re being the example, showing them we can all come together,” Sterling said.

Sterling plans to pass out more than 1,200 plates of food and give away hundreds of turkeys, for the 9th annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner

