Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival is back to an in-person celebration.

Masami Tyson the Board Chair for the Japan-America Society of Tennessee one of the organizations that helps put on the Cherry Blossom Festival said it's all about celebrating culture.

"It's really about a big symbol of the friendship between Tennessee and Japan, celebrating that relationship, and educating each other about each others culture," she said.

Preparations are underway for the main event that goes from 9:30 AM to 5PM Saturday and is set to include a cosplay contest and sumo wrestling.

"There's a little bit of something for everybody, there's good food, there's culture, there's music, there's even Japanese Bon Odori dancing at the end, which we all want everyone to participate in at the end," Tyson said.

While the pandemic has been tough on everyone, Asians and Asian Americans have also faced an increase in violence during this time. She said the festival is an opportunity to come together.

"When people know each other when there is relationships and you personally know somebody in a different culture, etc. It's so much easier isn't it to understand each other and to want to reach out to each other," she said.

Tyson added that rain or shine the festival will go on. She said back in 2018 close to 10-thousand people attended and hopes to see more people this year.

