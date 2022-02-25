Nashville child care center for low-income families burglarized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A burglar damaged a center that provides child care to low-income families.

When Alyssa Dituro showed up to work at The McNeilly Center for Children, she was greeted with an unwelcome surprise.

"In the moment all I realized is that there’s a strange man in this building, and that’s not good!" Dituro said.

He ran off with electronics and cash. "It’s pretty low," Dituro said.

The education center provides free or low-cost child care for families in need. It's been a part of the community since 1916. "Which really helps our families break generational poverty and elevate themselves," Dituro said.

Dituro thought the crime was over, but the suspected burglar returned Monday night. He broke a window to get inside. They saw it on camera and called police.

"They show up on-site with the K-9 team and were able to arrest him," Dituro said.

While there is some damage, police were able to return some of the education center's tablets.

The man arrested, Carlos Shaw, has a criminal history. He was charged with second-degree murder but ended up serving time for voluntary manslaughter instead.

Metro Nashville Police Department Carlos Shaw

"It was after that I realized this is really scary and dangerous. We’ve added some security measures, and we will continue to make sure we’re doing that," Dituro said.

This break-in comes at a time when there's a desperate need for affordable child care.

"Of course, donors have less to give right now," Dituro said. "We’re really hoping to reach out to those who might be a little more giving right now."

If you'd like to help pay for break-in damage or sponsor a child, you can donate on The McNeilly Center for Children website.

Sadly, this is not the first time they've been burglarized. They have everything locked up, and hope this story deters criminals from targeting them.