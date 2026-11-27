NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While many families spent Thanksgiving gathered around their own tables, dozens of volunteers in Nashville spent part of the holiday making sure others had a warm meal too.

Faith, Hope, and Love Fellowship prepared more than 600 Thanksgiving meals for people in need across Nashville.

The plates included holiday favorites such as turkey, chicken, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, corn and homemade bread. Volunteers also packed bags with drinks, desserts and other items.

WATCH: Nashville church delivers more than 600 Thanksgiving meals to people in need

Nashville church delivers more than 600 Thanksgiving meals to people in need

For Janice Christian Austrie, who leads the effort with her husband, the Thanksgiving outreach is part of a mission that has continued for 18 years.

“When we started, we realized that a lot of homeless do not have anything on Thanksgiving,” Austrie said. “They don't have any food, they don't have anything.”

Austrie said the fellowship doesn't only show up during the holidays. Volunteers bring food to people in need throughout the year. On Thanksgiving, however, the effort becomes much larger.

Austrie said about 25 volunteers helped with this year's Thanksgiving outreach, with some beginning the work before Thanksgiving Day to get hundreds of meals and bags ready.

For several volunteers, serving others has also become a family tradition.

Elliott Matthews said he returns to volunteer on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.

“I like volunteering because the community that we build over the years,” Matthews said. “I come back every year for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year.”

Some of the youngest volunteers are growing up with that same tradition.

DayDay Smith said she has been helping since she was about 5 years old.

“I feel like it keeps making me come back to like the family and like the tradition that we have,” Smith said. “And like, I like to see people have like a smile on their face.”

Ethan, another longtime volunteer, said this is around his eighth year helping with the effort.

For him, what people take away from the experience matters just as much as what is inside the containers.

“I hope they feel like they're seen and people love them,” Ethan said. “There's somebody out there that loves them.”

Once the food was packed, volunteers loaded the meals into vehicles and headed out into the community, bringing them directly to people who may not have had somewhere to gather for Thanksgiving.

Austrie said that message of being seen is at the heart of why they continue the work year after year.

“All we want to tell them is that we see you,” Austrie said. “We understand what you're going through. And so we see you. We might not have much, but we see you and we want to share with you.”

Under Faith, Hope, and Love Fellowship is now asking the community for help so it can continue that mission.

The fellowship is trying to raise about $4,000 to repair a van used in its outreach work. The van helps volunteers get food and other supplies to people in need throughout the community.

Those interested in supporting the fellowship can donate toward the cost of repairing the van and helping volunteers continue their work across Nashville. Donate by clicking here and make sure to add for "van repair" in your donation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com