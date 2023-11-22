Nashville church gives 550k in scholarships to college students and HBCUs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pursing higher education is a lot of financial responsibility, so any extra scholarships you can receive will help a lot.

This month, Mount Zion Nashville Baptist Church awarded more than half a million dollars to students and Historically Black Colleges and Universities on College Sunday.

Jeremiah Clemmons is a sophomore at Tennessee State University, and La’Tajahnaa Carter is a senior at the university. They were both recipients of scholarships.

“I’m the first person in my family to go to college. It’s breaking generational curses almost," Jeremiah Clemmons said.

Carter is also breaking the curse.

"Because I am a first-generation student and don’t have family in Nashville — they’ve always been the one group of people I can come back to every Sunday or through the week," Carter said.

The family Cater is referring to is Mount Zion Nashville Baptist church. They recently awarded $550k in scholarships during College Sunday.

"We recognize the importance of giving back as a ministry to students who we have touched over the years," Mt. Zion's Bishop, Joseph Walker, said.

Carter and Clemmons are very grateful to be awarded the money. Students received a $1,000 to $2,000 scholarship.

“I have a small to large balance and it has to be cleared by May, so I can receive my degree. It’s going straight towards that," Carter explained.

The church also did something special by launching a purge fund for Fisk University and TSU. Both HBCUs received $100,000.

"TSU is heavily underfunded, so we really needed that money to keep students, and keep students from getting purged," Clemmons said.

