Nashville church in need of food donations for free summer camp for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A North Nashville church that runs a free summer camp needs help in the form of donations, but also a long-term solution.

Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church often cares for the children of low-income families as their parents pursue education or are working.

They did so through the pandemic.

They took in 40 kids as they went to school virtually. The church feeds the kids breakfast, lunch and a snack every day. Supplies were running low as church members and other volunteers fed the children week after week.

The community has donated in several sporadic bursts, but the ongoing need has yet to be addressed.

Bishop Marcus Campbell said the church needs help and has a few consistent givers, but there's a large need in the neighborhood.

"The work that we do is pretty much all year round, helping families," said Campbell. "We need help continuously. That's why we're reaching out for more help, to help make this summer great for the kids."

Summer camp brings in more than 100 kids, which is lower than in previous years. The camp has run for 16 years, but in the past few it's been more difficult to make it by.

"Just partnering with someone who would like to sponsor us on a continuous basis. We don't have any funding or grants but we're trying to meet the need as best we can," said Campbell.

NewsChannel5 has connected the church with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in an effort to help. According to Campbell, the food bank has donated to the church at specific events but isn't currently one of their donors.

Campbell said he's hoping others will help him provide for the kids. He'd like to take them on field trips if possible.