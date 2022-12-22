Nashville city leaders prepare for frigid temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All hands are on deck as Nashville and Middle Tennessee await temperatures as low as -17 degrees.

With extreme temperatures fast approaching, Mayor John Cooper says Metro agencies are working together to try and keep everybody safe.

Staring Thursday, anyone who needs a place to stay will be able to find shelter at 3230 Brick Church Pike 24 hours a day until Monday.

"We will provide rides based with WeGo and also van service. And our homeless impact division will be at the WeGo depot directing people to our shelter and to which van and bus to get on," Executive Director of Social Services Renee Pratt said.

Exec Dir. Renee Pratt announcing the Metro Extreme Cold Weather Overflow shelter will open

🔻5pm Thursday Dec.22 and remain open 24 hrs through Monday pic.twitter.com/3kS80GRmwz — Metro Nashville Social Services (@NashvilleMSS) December 21, 2022

The police and fire department will also be ready to help, but city leaders also ask that people check in on neighbors and pets, avoid using stoves as heating devices and limit travel as much as possible.

The winter freeze comes as many will be traveling for the holiday, which is why NDOT has already started pretreating major roads.

"In the event that Nashville receives frozen precipitation, we ask residents to please stay home," said Diana Alarcon, Director of the Nashville Department of Transportation.

As for how you can keep your home safe and prevent frozen pipes, experts say it won't cost you much.

"At my house, I have the most remote faucet from my water shutoff valve. I open the cold water side of the faucet and I get a little stream of water out of that faucet and that keeps the water moving pretty much throughout the entire house," said Scott Potter, Director of Metro Water Services.

City leaders say keeping everybody safe is the goal and urge families to make a plan before the winter weather arrives.