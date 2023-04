NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Running through April 23 is the Nashville Comedy Festival. Comedians are at various venues throughout the city, bringing nonstop laughter to attendees.

Dusty Slay, Leanne Morgan, Nick Swardson and David Spade are just a few of the two dozen performances left in the festival's lineup.

Shows are starting to sell out, so you'll want to act fast!