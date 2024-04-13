Nashville Comedy Festival returns celebrating a decade of comedy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Comedy Festival is back and it is a big year for the event.

This will be the 10th annual festival featuring some of the best comedians across the country and even beyond to celebrate a decade of laughter in Music City.

Shows start Saturday and run through April 21 at different locations in Nashville such as Zanies, Bridgestone Arena, the Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, James K. Polk Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, and F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville.

Some shows will also be at Zanies' new intimate location that will be opening during the festival, the Lab at Zanies.

Play the video player above to hear from the owner of Zanies, Andrew Dorfman, about the opening of the Lab, and how it has been seeing Nashville's comedy scene grow over more than 40 years since Zanies first opened.

Check out the lineup and buy tickets here.