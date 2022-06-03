Nashville committing to rapidly reducing new HIV infections, AIDS-related deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City is joining a long list of cities around the world to help combat HIV/AIDS.

Worldwide, nearly 40 million people are living with the virus.

On Friday, Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Public Health Department will hold a special signing ceremony of the Paris Declaration 4.0 that will designate Nashville as a "Fast-Track City."

The Paris Declaration 4.0 is part of a joint movement by the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, and the City of Paris.

By joining the Fast-Track Cities Initiative, Nashville will recommit to achieving the goals of The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS:



95% of people living with HIV know their HIV status.

95% of those people are linked to treatment.

95% attainment of undetectable viral load by 2030.

Beverly Glaze-Johnson, who will be a part of this initiative with the health department, said this is a huge opportunity for Nashville.

“It gives us another opportunity to participate with others to learn best practices, widen our community stakeholders, and partner networks. There are a lot of great opportunities in becoming a fast-track city,” said Glaze-Johnson, who is the director of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Prorgam.

Nashville/Davidson County the Metro Health Department gave NewsChannel 5 data from 2020, showing the number of people living with the virus.





Persons living with HIV, Nashville/Davidson County, 2020



Total



4052



Gender







Cisgender male



3218



Cisgender female



772



Transgender person



62



Age Group







<15



6



15–24



89



25–34



779



35–44



813



45–54



991



> 55



1374



Race/Ethnicity







Non-Hispanic Black



2171



Non-Hispanic white



1436



Hispanic



306



Another Race



139



Glaze-Johnson said everyone in the community should be thrilled Music City is making this commitment to fight HIV/AIDS.

Friday's ceremony is happening ahead of HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day, which is June 5.

It will take place Metro Public Health Department, and several local HIV/AIDS organization leaders will be in attendance. It gets underway at 1 p.m.