Nashville considers banning right turns on red at 59 intersections to protect pedestrians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville could soon prohibit right turns on red at 59 intersections across the city's busiest pedestrian areas under a proposal moving through Metro Council.

Council member Sandra Sepulveda is leading the push. Her original proposal covered more than 700 intersections across Nashville, but the updated version narrows that down to 59 locations.

"We have had so many pedestrian deaths in a few seconds, which is quite literally a few seconds of people being late, I think, is something that should not affect the possibility of saving a life, right?" Sepulveda said.

Metro Council member Rollin Horton said the targeted intersections were chosen with safety in mind.

"Primarily located in the downtown core, where we have the highest number of pedestrians, as well as in school zone districts, where we have children who we want to make sure are safe walking to school," Horton said.

The Nashville Department of Transportation says it supports the scaled-back plan. City data shows right turns on red have led to at least 22 pedestrian injuries and one death since the start of 2025.

Horton said the ban aligns with existing city goals.

"This is a proven method, which has been called for both in Nashville's Vision Zero strategy — which says we should have zero pedestrian deaths in Nashville — as well as our Connect Downtown study, which wants to make downtown a safer and more walkable environment for Nashvilleans," Horton said.

A 2025 study in Minneapolis found more than 92% of drivers followed the rule at intersections with static "No Right on Red" signs. Cities including New York, Atlanta, Seattle and Jersey City have implemented similar restrictions in busy downtown areas.

Supporters say banning right turns on red gives drivers one less thing to focus on and pedestrians one more layer of protection.

"Well, I have a lot of days where I'm walking home, and somebody almost hits me because they don't look both ways and they turn on red because they were only looking for oncoming traffic," the pedestrian said.

Some residents expressed concern off camera that the change could cause traffic backups and confusion. Horton said the impact on drivers would be minimal.

"With the amended legislation, the typical delay any driver could expect is less than 40 seconds if they run into one of these affected intersections. The remainder of intersections in Nashville will remain the same," Horton said.

The city could also study additional intersections in the months ahead.

The proposal still needs two more Metro Council votes before it can become law. A community meeting on the plan is scheduled for September 22.

Affected intersections:



Signal ID Location 1010 1st Avenue North/Church Street 1020 1st Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 1040 2nd Avenue South/Chestnut Street 1060 2nd Avenue North/Church Street 1120 2nd Avenue North/Union Street 1150 3rd Avenue North/Church Street 1155 3rd Avenue North/Commerce Street 1170 3rd Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 1220 3rd Avenue North/Union Street 1260 4th Avenue North/Church Street 1270 4th Avenue North/Commerce Street 1290 4th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 1295 4th Avenue South/Korean Veterans Boulevard 1370 Rep John Lewis Way N/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 1380 Rep John Lewis Way N/Church Street 1390 Rep John Lewis Way N/Commerce Street 1395 Rep John Lewis Way N/Deaderick Street 1400 Rep John Lewis Way S/Demonbreun Street 1430 Rep John Lewis Way S/Korean Veterans Boulevard 1440 Rep John Lewis Way N/Union Street 1445 6th Avenue/Broadway 1460 6th Avenue North/Church Street 1490 6th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 1495 6th Avenue South/Korean Veterans Boulevard 1520 6th Avenue North/Union Street 1530 7th Avenue/Broadway 1550 7th Avenue North/Church Street 1560 7th Avenue North/Commerce Street 1590 7th Avenue South/McGavock Street 1620 8th Avenue/Broadway 1650 8th Avenue North/Church Street 1680 8th Avenue North/Commerce Street 1800 8th Avenue South/McGavock Street 1875 9th Avenue North/Buchanan Street 1880 9th Avenue/Broadway 1900 9th Avenue North/Commerce Street 1910 10th Avenue/Broadway 1920 10th Avenue North/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 1930 10th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 1950 11th Avenue North/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 1961 11th Avenue North/Grundy Street 1965 11th Avenue South/Pine Street 1970 12th Avenue/Broadway 1980 12th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 1990 12th Avenue South/Division Street 2100 14th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street 2200 17th Avenue North/Jo Johnston Avenue 2245 18th Avenue North/Jo Johnston Avenue 2305 20th Avenue North/Charlotte Avenue 2473 24th Avenue South/Blakemore Avenue 2478 25th Avenue South/Blakemore Avenue 2491 25th Avenue South/Children's Way 2680 49th Avenue North/Charlotte Avenue 2805 South 7th Street/Main Street 2808 South 10th Street/Main Street 2820 South 10th Street/Woodland Street 3495 Gallatin Pike/Broadmoor Drive 4485 Old Murfreesboro Road/Smith Springs Road 4569 Nolensville Pike/Casa Azafran

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