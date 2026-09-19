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Nashville considers banning right turns on red at 59 intersections to protect pedestrians

Metro Council is weighing a ban on right turns on red at 59 intersections in downtown Nashville and school zones, citing at least 22 pedestrian injuries and one death since the start of 2025.
Nashville weighs right-on-red ban at 59 intersections
Red light
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville could soon prohibit right turns on red at 59 intersections across the city's busiest pedestrian areas under a proposal moving through Metro Council.

Council member Sandra Sepulveda is leading the push. Her original proposal covered more than 700 intersections across Nashville, but the updated version narrows that down to 59 locations.

"We have had so many pedestrian deaths in a few seconds, which is quite literally a few seconds of people being late, I think, is something that should not affect the possibility of saving a life, right?" Sepulveda said.

Metro Council member Rollin Horton said the targeted intersections were chosen with safety in mind.

"Primarily located in the downtown core, where we have the highest number of pedestrians, as well as in school zone districts, where we have children who we want to make sure are safe walking to school," Horton said.

The Nashville Department of Transportation says it supports the scaled-back plan. City data shows right turns on red have led to at least 22 pedestrian injuries and one death since the start of 2025.

Horton said the ban aligns with existing city goals.

"This is a proven method, which has been called for both in Nashville's Vision Zero strategy — which says we should have zero pedestrian deaths in Nashville — as well as our Connect Downtown study, which wants to make downtown a safer and more walkable environment for Nashvilleans," Horton said.

A 2025 study in Minneapolis found more than 92% of drivers followed the rule at intersections with static "No Right on Red" signs. Cities including New York, Atlanta, Seattle and Jersey City have implemented similar restrictions in busy downtown areas.

Supporters say banning right turns on red gives drivers one less thing to focus on and pedestrians one more layer of protection.

"Well, I have a lot of days where I'm walking home, and somebody almost hits me because they don't look both ways and they turn on red because they were only looking for oncoming traffic," the pedestrian said.

Some residents expressed concern off camera that the change could cause traffic backups and confusion. Horton said the impact on drivers would be minimal.

"With the amended legislation, the typical delay any driver could expect is less than 40 seconds if they run into one of these affected intersections. The remainder of intersections in Nashville will remain the same," Horton said.

The city could also study additional intersections in the months ahead.

The proposal still needs two more Metro Council votes before it can become law. A community meeting on the plan is scheduled for September 22.

Affected intersections:

Signal IDLocation
10101st Avenue North/Church Street
10201st Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
10402nd Avenue South/Chestnut Street
10602nd Avenue North/Church Street
11202nd Avenue North/Union Street
11503rd Avenue North/Church Street
11553rd Avenue North/Commerce Street
11703rd Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
12203rd Avenue North/Union Street
12604th Avenue North/Church Street
12704th Avenue North/Commerce Street
12904th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
12954th Avenue South/Korean Veterans Boulevard
1370Rep John Lewis Way N/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
1380Rep John Lewis Way N/Church Street
1390Rep John Lewis Way N/Commerce Street
1395Rep John Lewis Way N/Deaderick Street
1400Rep John Lewis Way S/Demonbreun Street
1430Rep John Lewis Way S/Korean Veterans Boulevard
1440Rep John Lewis Way N/Union Street
14456th Avenue/Broadway
14606th Avenue North/Church Street
14906th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
14956th Avenue South/Korean Veterans Boulevard
15206th Avenue North/Union Street
15307th Avenue/Broadway
15507th Avenue North/Church Street
15607th Avenue North/Commerce Street
15907th Avenue South/McGavock Street
16208th Avenue/Broadway
16508th Avenue North/Church Street
16808th Avenue North/Commerce Street
18008th Avenue South/McGavock Street
18759th Avenue North/Buchanan Street
18809th Avenue/Broadway
19009th Avenue North/Commerce Street
191010th Avenue/Broadway
192010th Avenue North/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
193010th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
195011th Avenue North/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
196111th Avenue North/Grundy Street
196511th Avenue South/Pine Street
197012th Avenue/Broadway
198012th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
199012th Avenue South/Division Street
210014th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
220017th Avenue North/Jo Johnston Avenue
224518th Avenue North/Jo Johnston Avenue
230520th Avenue North/Charlotte Avenue
247324th Avenue South/Blakemore Avenue
247825th Avenue South/Blakemore Avenue
249125th Avenue South/Children's Way
268049th Avenue North/Charlotte Avenue
2805South 7th Street/Main Street
2808South 10th Street/Main Street
2820South 10th Street/Woodland Street
3495Gallatin Pike/Broadmoor Drive
4485Old Murfreesboro Road/Smith Springs Road
4569Nolensville Pike/Casa Azafran

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com

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