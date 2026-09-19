Nashville considers banning right turns on red at 59 intersections to protect pedestrians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville could soon prohibit right turns on red at 59 intersections across the city's busiest pedestrian areas under a proposal moving through Metro Council.
Council member Sandra Sepulveda is leading the push. Her original proposal covered more than 700 intersections across Nashville, but the updated version narrows that down to 59 locations.
"We have had so many pedestrian deaths in a few seconds, which is quite literally a few seconds of people being late, I think, is something that should not affect the possibility of saving a life, right?" Sepulveda said.
Metro Council member Rollin Horton said the targeted intersections were chosen with safety in mind.
"Primarily located in the downtown core, where we have the highest number of pedestrians, as well as in school zone districts, where we have children who we want to make sure are safe walking to school," Horton said.
The Nashville Department of Transportation says it supports the scaled-back plan. City data shows right turns on red have led to at least 22 pedestrian injuries and one death since the start of 2025.
Horton said the ban aligns with existing city goals.
"This is a proven method, which has been called for both in Nashville's Vision Zero strategy — which says we should have zero pedestrian deaths in Nashville — as well as our Connect Downtown study, which wants to make downtown a safer and more walkable environment for Nashvilleans," Horton said.
A 2025 study in Minneapolis found more than 92% of drivers followed the rule at intersections with static "No Right on Red" signs. Cities including New York, Atlanta, Seattle and Jersey City have implemented similar restrictions in busy downtown areas.
Supporters say banning right turns on red gives drivers one less thing to focus on and pedestrians one more layer of protection.
"Well, I have a lot of days where I'm walking home, and somebody almost hits me because they don't look both ways and they turn on red because they were only looking for oncoming traffic," the pedestrian said.
Some residents expressed concern off camera that the change could cause traffic backups and confusion. Horton said the impact on drivers would be minimal.
"With the amended legislation, the typical delay any driver could expect is less than 40 seconds if they run into one of these affected intersections. The remainder of intersections in Nashville will remain the same," Horton said.
The city could also study additional intersections in the months ahead.
The proposal still needs two more Metro Council votes before it can become law. A community meeting on the plan is scheduled for September 22.
Affected intersections:
|Signal ID
|Location
|1010
|1st Avenue North/Church Street
|1020
|1st Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
|1040
|2nd Avenue South/Chestnut Street
|1060
|2nd Avenue North/Church Street
|1120
|2nd Avenue North/Union Street
|1150
|3rd Avenue North/Church Street
|1155
|3rd Avenue North/Commerce Street
|1170
|3rd Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
|1220
|3rd Avenue North/Union Street
|1260
|4th Avenue North/Church Street
|1270
|4th Avenue North/Commerce Street
|1290
|4th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
|1295
|4th Avenue South/Korean Veterans Boulevard
|1370
|Rep John Lewis Way N/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
|1380
|Rep John Lewis Way N/Church Street
|1390
|Rep John Lewis Way N/Commerce Street
|1395
|Rep John Lewis Way N/Deaderick Street
|1400
|Rep John Lewis Way S/Demonbreun Street
|1430
|Rep John Lewis Way S/Korean Veterans Boulevard
|1440
|Rep John Lewis Way N/Union Street
|1445
|6th Avenue/Broadway
|1460
|6th Avenue North/Church Street
|1490
|6th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
|1495
|6th Avenue South/Korean Veterans Boulevard
|1520
|6th Avenue North/Union Street
|1530
|7th Avenue/Broadway
|1550
|7th Avenue North/Church Street
|1560
|7th Avenue North/Commerce Street
|1590
|7th Avenue South/McGavock Street
|1620
|8th Avenue/Broadway
|1650
|8th Avenue North/Church Street
|1680
|8th Avenue North/Commerce Street
|1800
|8th Avenue South/McGavock Street
|1875
|9th Avenue North/Buchanan Street
|1880
|9th Avenue/Broadway
|1900
|9th Avenue North/Commerce Street
|1910
|10th Avenue/Broadway
|1920
|10th Avenue North/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
|1930
|10th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
|1950
|11th Avenue North/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
|1961
|11th Avenue North/Grundy Street
|1965
|11th Avenue South/Pine Street
|1970
|12th Avenue/Broadway
|1980
|12th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
|1990
|12th Avenue South/Division Street
|2100
|14th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
|2200
|17th Avenue North/Jo Johnston Avenue
|2245
|18th Avenue North/Jo Johnston Avenue
|2305
|20th Avenue North/Charlotte Avenue
|2473
|24th Avenue South/Blakemore Avenue
|2478
|25th Avenue South/Blakemore Avenue
|2491
|25th Avenue South/Children's Way
|2680
|49th Avenue North/Charlotte Avenue
|2805
|South 7th Street/Main Street
|2808
|South 10th Street/Main Street
|2820
|South 10th Street/Woodland Street
|3495
|Gallatin Pike/Broadmoor Drive
|4485
|Old Murfreesboro Road/Smith Springs Road
|4569
|Nolensville Pike/Casa Azafran
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com
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