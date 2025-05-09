Nashville construction company puts spotlight on safety during Construction Safety Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Nashville grows, construction sites are becoming increasingly common across the city. During Construction Safety Week, one local company is taking proactive steps to ensure worker safety remains a priority amid the building boom.

Hardaway Construction held a special meeting to review critical safety protocols for its workers.

The training covered essential safety measures, including fall protection and proper use of protective equipment such as hard hats and reflective vests.

The company is committed to maintaining high safety standards as Nashville's expansion continues, recognizing that construction safety affects not only workers but also the surrounding community.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.