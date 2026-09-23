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Nashville council members hold downtown meeting on proposal to ban right turns on red

Metro Council members are pushing to ban right turns on red at 59 Nashville intersections, mostly downtown, after city data linked the maneuver to pedestrian injuries.
Downtown Nashville meeting held on right-turn-on-red ban proposal
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A split-second decision behind the wheel could soon come with a longer wait at some Nashville intersections.

Metro leaders are weighing a plan to ban right turns on red at 59 of the city's busiest pedestrian intersections. Supporters say the change could save lives, while critics worry it could create new traffic headaches.

Council member Sandra Sepulveda is leading the push. Her original proposal covered more than 700 intersections across Nashville, but an updated version narrows that down to 59 locations, most of them downtown and near high-pedestrian areas and school zones.

"This isn't going to happen overnight. Obviously, we are going to do a lot of educating for our general public," Sepulveda said.

"We have had so many pedestrian deaths in a few seconds, which is quite literally a few seconds of people being late, I think, is something that should not affect the possibility of saving a life, right?" Sepulveda said.

"It's just a couple of more seconds that you would be waiting at specific intersections, but there's the possibility that we save a life. And to me, that's absolutely worth it. No one should have to die when they are walking to work, walking to school, walking home. Everyone should make it back at the end of the day," Sepulveda said.

Metro Council member Rollin Horton said the intersections were selected with safety in mind.

"Primarily located in the downtown core, where we have the highest number of pedestrians, as well as in school zone districts, where we have children who we want to make sure are safe walking to school," Horton said.

City data shows right turns on red have led to at least 22 pedestrian injuries and one death since the start of 2025. Cities including New York, Atlanta, Seattle and Jersey City have implemented similar restrictions in busy downtown areas.

Because most of the intersections are downtown, Sepulveda and Councilmember Jacob Kupin hosted a community meeting Tuesday with neighbors and business owners.

"My message is that I'm committed to making sure that my constituents have a voice," Kupin said.

Some who attended the meeting support the proposal, including one resident who described the stakes as personal.

"As a person who's legally blind, downtown is the only part of the city that I can live in without a car," the resident said.

"And so every little moment that I'm in the street is a moment that I am vulnerable to being struck by a car. And so the fewer times we can have cars turning in intersections, the more easily I can cross safely without running the risk of being hit," the resident said.

"Well, I have a lot of days where I'm walking home, and somebody almost hits me because they don't look both ways and they turn on red because they were only looking for oncoming traffic," another pedestrian said.

Others worried the change could create traffic backups and confusion for drivers, and some residents said they want more community input before the proposal moves forward.

"I hope that this is not something that is rushed. I hope that the council lady or the council members and NDOT can engage in a meaningful way with the folks that own property that are at each of these 59 intersections to discuss with them one-on-one," one attendee said.

Horton said the impact on drivers would likely be minimal.

"With the amended legislation, the typical delay any driver could expect is less than 40 seconds if they run into one of these affected intersections. The remainder of intersections in Nashville will remain the same," Horton said.

NDOT says it supports the scaled-back proposal. Horton also said the plan aligns with Nashville's Vision Zero strategy and the city's Connect Downtown study, both aimed at improving pedestrian safety and walkability.

The proposal still needs two more Metro Council votes before it can become law.

Affected intersections:

Signal IDLocation
10101st Avenue North/Church Street
10201st Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
10402nd Avenue South/Chestnut Street
10602nd Avenue North/Church Street
11202nd Avenue North/Union Street
11503rd Avenue North/Church Street
11553rd Avenue North/Commerce Street
11703rd Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
12203rd Avenue North/Union Street
12604th Avenue North/Church Street
12704th Avenue North/Commerce Street
12904th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
12954th Avenue South/Korean Veterans Boulevard
1370Rep John Lewis Way N/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
1380Rep John Lewis Way N/Church Street
1390Rep John Lewis Way N/Commerce Street
1395Rep John Lewis Way N/Deaderick Street
1400Rep John Lewis Way S/Demonbreun Street
1430Rep John Lewis Way S/Korean Veterans Boulevard
1440Rep John Lewis Way N/Union Street
14456th Avenue/Broadway
14606th Avenue North/Church Street
14906th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
14956th Avenue South/Korean Veterans Boulevard
15206th Avenue North/Union Street
15307th Avenue/Broadway
15507th Avenue North/Church Street
15607th Avenue North/Commerce Street
15907th Avenue South/McGavock Street
16208th Avenue/Broadway
16508th Avenue North/Church Street
16808th Avenue North/Commerce Street
18008th Avenue South/McGavock Street
18759th Avenue North/Buchanan Street
18809th Avenue/Broadway
19009th Avenue North/Commerce Street
191010th Avenue/Broadway
192010th Avenue North/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
193010th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
195011th Avenue North/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
196111th Avenue North/Grundy Street
196511th Avenue South/Pine Street
197012th Avenue/Broadway
198012th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
199012th Avenue South/Division Street
210014th Avenue South/Demonbreun Street
220017th Avenue North/Jo Johnston Avenue
224518th Avenue North/Jo Johnston Avenue
230520th Avenue North/Charlotte Avenue
247324th Avenue South/Blakemore Avenue
247825th Avenue South/Blakemore Avenue
249125th Avenue South/Children's Way
268049th Avenue North/Charlotte Avenue
2805South 7th Street/Main Street
2808South 10th Street/Main Street
2820South 10th Street/Woodland Street
3495Gallatin Pike/Broadmoor Drive
4485Old Murfreesboro Road/Smith Springs Road
4569Nolensville Pike/Casa Azafran

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.

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