Nashville Councilmember Joy Styles announces bid for mayor in next years election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Councilwoman Joy Styles has announced she will be running for mayor of Nashville in 2027.
"I'm running because Nashville needs a fighter, someone who's going to fight for you and your neighborhood because over the last six years, I've shown what inclusive leadership looks like," Styles said in her announcement on Tuesday.
Styles is currently the council member for District 32.
This is breaking news, we will update as we learn more.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.
- Carrie Sharp