Nashville Councilmember Joy Styles announces bid for mayor in next years election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Councilwoman Joy Styles has announced she will be running for mayor of Nashville in 2027.

"I'm running because Nashville needs a fighter, someone who's going to fight for you and your neighborhood because over the last six years, I've shown what inclusive leadership looks like," Styles said in her announcement on Tuesday.

Styles is currently the council member for District 32.

