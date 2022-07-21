Nashville couple experiences lost luggage nightmare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some are calling it the summer of lost luggage, and a Nashville woman experienced the nightmare first hand.

On Thursday at the Nashville International Airport, passengers anxiously waited for their bags. Daryl Kasprzyk arrived from Houston, and she said her suitcase came out quickly. "I mean I’m coming for my bachelorette party, I would have no outfits, I would have looked like a disaster, so 100% it was very important for them to get here on time," Kasprzyk said.

Not everyone has been that lucky this summer. Ashley Ladyman's luggage was lost in London on the way to Italy.

She snapped a video of long lines at the Heathrow Airport. Ladyman said, “Everyone’s just miserable.”

A Nashville traveler experienced a lost luggage nightmare! Her bags were stuck in London, so she had no clothes in Italy. Hear her warning coming up on @nc5 at 5 and 6! pic.twitter.com/KOsiooWbIb — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) July 21, 2022

"I think it was a lot of staffing,” Ladyman said, “At the Naples airport there was one girl working, and it looked like it was the worst day of her life, honestly, because people are so mad and get so stressed about travel, and I wouldn’t have wanted to stay, I would have been like ‘I quit.’"

Ashley said her partner is 6'5, so they couldn't find clothes for him in Positano. Ladyman said, "We had a very humbling experience of washing our clothes in the tub at the hotel, and we had to re-wear a lot of stuff, and it was like 100 degrees every day, so it wasn’t like easy to re-wear stuff because you’re sweating like crazy."

Images in London of the lost luggage went viral on the national news. "I was trying to zoom in on the picture to see if I could find my luggage, I was trying to give British Airways a little bit of help, but it turns out their conveyor belt broke the day that we got there, and so there was like hundreds of flights that did not have luggage," Ladyman said.

We reached out to British Airways and didn't immediately hear back.

If they could go back in time, she'd only bring a carry-on, and make sure her medicine was in it. Some travelers are utilizing tracking devices, like an Apple Air Tag, to track their suitcases.

"Make sure you’re patient,” Ladyman said, “Have a glass of champagne— might help."

It took weeks, but eventually her luggage showed up at her front door in Nashville.