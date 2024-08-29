Nashville CRB urges Metro Police to implement a new zero-tolerance sexual misconduct policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Community Review Board is pushing for Metro Police to adopt a zero-tolerance sexual misconduct policy.

The move comes in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct within the department. The board said its purpose is to protect both members of Metro Police and the community.

The new policy outlines specific prohibited behaviors and establishes clear reporting procedures, investigation requirements, and disciplinary actions.

The CRB would review all instances of reported sexual misconduct.

The board's approval of this policy is part of an initiative that started back during former mayor John Cooper's administration.

The board said in the last two years alone, there have been multiple allegations, including the case of former officer Sean Herman who participated in an OnlyFans adult video while in uniform.

The CRB said the new policy sends a clear message that sexual misconduct will not be tolerated as the department pushes to increase the percentage of female officers to 30 percent by 2030.

Now it is up to Mayor Freddie O'Connell, Metro Council, and Metro Police to implement the policy.

Read the full report here.

