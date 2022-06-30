Nashville crisis pet foster program needs volunteers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a crisis, it can be hard for some people to take care of their pets. That's why a local nonprofit is stepping up to help.

Daphne is about to turn 9-years-old, but that doesn't stop her from trying to sneak out of the small dog park to play with the big dogs at elpaseoCANTINA.

Lisa Smith said her Chihuahua is her world.

"Everything," Smith said.

Smith almost lost Daphne last year.

"Because I was going to be homeless, just the way it was going to be, and luckily, I found somewhere to go, but I couldn’t take her," Smith said.

That's when another woman stepped in to help temporarily. Heidi Holman is an emergency foster with Pawster Nashville.

According to their website, "A crisis can be hospitalization, loss of housing, domestic violence, addiction treatment, incarceration or any other event that leaves a pet owner temporarily unable to care for their beloved pet."

“I’m passionate about families staying together and knowing that these dogs, they have parents who love them, who want to be reunited with them, that to me is the best part about it,” Holman said.

When Lisa's circumstances turned around, she was reunited with Daphne.

"It was a cry fest, it was, we both were crying," the women said.

In return, Lisa didn't lose the light of her life.

"We would not be standing here today," Smith said.

Pawster brought them together, and now they have a special bond.

“I’m her bonus mom," Holman said.

Pawster currently has a waitlist.

Check out the dogs and cats here. If you’d like to sign up to be a foster, go here.