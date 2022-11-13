Nashville dad spreading joy to others dressed as Marvel's Black Panther

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is reigning at the box office right now. Fans can’t get enough, including one Nashville dad.

Justice Smith said four years ago his wife talked him into buying an exact replica of the Black Panther costume.

The father of three is a fan of superheroes but idolizes the late Chadwick Boseman, who was the star in the 2018 blockbuster film.

Boseman died of cancer in 2020, and Smith wanted to continue Boseman’s philanthropy work. For the last several years, Smith has dressed up as the Black Panther to attend birthday parties and special events, and even to visit sick children in the hospital.

He calls himself the Black DadPanther. He wants to be a light in this world like Boseman was for so many people.

"It doesn’t matter what you’re going through in that moment. When you are able to come in contact with someone or something that you thoroughly enjoy from the depths of you, it just changes everything — if only [for] that moment, you forget about everything else," Smith explained.

He had his costume made specifically for him overseas.

Smith did have an interaction with his inspiration before Boseman's passing. A few years ago, Smith threw a birthday party for his son and snapped a photo of the entire family in costumes from the movie.

Chadwick saw it and reposted it, and it meant the world to Smith.

This #FanFriday is brought to you by the Smiths, who brought #Wakanda to their own backyard! Although I think I see Spidey and maybe Batman (BOOM! ZAP!) also at the cookout... pic.twitter.com/FaohGSgvl6 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 31, 2019

