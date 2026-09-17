Nashville declares 'Dolly Day' to honor country legend with citywide celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City is preparing to honor one of its most beloved icons with a citywide celebration that embodies the spirit of giving and community that has defined Dolly Parton's remarkable career.

On Friday, Sept. 25, Nashville will officially observe "Dolly Day" — a date chosen as a nod to Parton's iconic hit "9 to 5." The celebration, announced Tuesday by a coalition of local organizations, invites residents, visitors, and businesses to participate in acts of kindness and philanthropy that reflect the country legend's enduring legacy.

"Dolly has shown us what can happen when generosity is rooted in a genuine love for community," said Hal Cato, CEO of Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. "Her example reminds us that each of us has something to give, whether it is our time, our resources, our talents or simply our kindness."

Star Power Behind the Celebration

Country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are lending their support to the initiative, pledging to donate all proceeds from their Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk on Sept. 25 to the Nashville Public Library and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

The celebration is being organized by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Music Community Foundation, Mayor Freddie O'Connell's office, and the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

A Day of Music and Giving

The festivities will span the entire city, with participating venues encouraged to light up their buildings in pink — Parton's signature color. The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and Historic Metro Courthouse and City Hall will join the pink illumination.

At 5 p.m., music venues across Nashville will simultaneously perform "9 to 5" on their stages. Restaurants, coffee shops, and bars are encouraged to offer Dolly-inspired specials, with proceeds benefiting charity.

The day will conclude with a fireworks show at 9:25 p.m. — another reference to the beloved song that helped define Parton's career.

"Give Like Dolly" Campaign

Central to Dolly Day is the "Give Like Dolly – Middle Tennessee" charitable campaign, which will support local nonprofits working in four areas inspired by Parton's philanthropy: helping children succeed, helping people heal, supporting neighbors in need, and helping others find their song.

The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum will donate $9.25 from each admission ticket to Parton's Imagination Library, while Project 615 will sell special "Spread Love It's the Dolly Way" t-shirts with proceeds benefiting the Give Like Dolly Fund.

Official Recognition

Mayor Freddie O'Connell will issue an official proclamation declaring Sept. 25 as "Dolly Day" in Nashville.

"Dolly Parton's impact on Nashville will be felt for generations, through her music, her many acts of kindness, and the example she continues to set for us today," O'Connell said. "She has shown us all that caring for a community means showing up for one another."

Community Participation

Organizers emphasize that Dolly Day is designed for everyone to participate, from longtime residents to visitors experiencing Music City for the first time. The "Dolly in the Districts" program encourages neighborhoods to create their own family-friendly celebrations.

Free Dolly Day buttons, stickers, and bookmarks will be available at Visitor Information Centers, and participants can share their involvement on social media using #DollyDayNashville.

Donations to the Give Like Dolly Fund will be accepted through Sept. 27, extending the celebration through the weekend. Click here for complete details about participating businesses and activities.

"We encourage businesses throughout Middle Tennessee to join Dolly Day and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and commitment to community that have always been part of Dolly's example," said Stephanie Coleman, President and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.