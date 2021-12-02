Nashville Department of Transportation selecting 25 upcoming traffic calming projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New traffic calming projects announced by the Nashville Department of Transportation are an effort to make streets safer for everyone.

The 25 projects were selected from neighborhood applications and are picked based on four categories: safety/crash history, average speed, neighborhood destinations, and the presence/absence of active transportation infrastructure.

NDOT selected projects in the following neighborhoods:



District 21: Buchanan Arts District

District 19: Historic Buena Vista

District 16: Neese Drive

District 9: Rio Vista Drive

District 13: Karen Drive

District 21: 23rd Avenue N.

District 17: SNAP (South Nashville Action People)

District 16: Glencliff-Southlake Drive Neighborhood Group

9) District 2: Haynes Manor Neighborhood Association

District 26: Benita Drive

District 5: Oakwood Ave

District 3: Golden Valley

District 16: East Thompson Community

District 3: Richmond Hill Drive

District 5: Highland Heights

District 8: Kemper Heights

District 21: 25th and 26th Avenue N.

District 29: Edge O Lake Drive

District 24: Sylvan Park East

District 33: Somerset/Kensal Green

District 17 & 18: Gale Lane

District 5: Greenwood

District 15: Lincoya Hills

District 17: Rosedale

District 24: 37th Avenue N.

"This is one of our most popular programs at NDOT — and I understand why," said Faye DiMassimo, interim director of NDOT. "Slowing down traffic on our neighborhood streets is essential to promoting safety and enhancing quality of life for our neighborhood residents."

According to NDOT, the most common goals for traffic calming projects are lowering traffic speeds and having safer street accommodations for the people who are not driving.

These projects are fairly common as the department opens two application periods per year, once in January and once in July. The program has a budget of $4 million from the capital spending plan, according to a release.

More projects will be announced in the spring. NDOT said there are 250 neighborhoods queued for traffic calming.

"Coordination with council members and neighborhoods will begin in the next few weeks. Staff will attend neighborhood meetings and plan community workshops to collaborate with residents on the best design for each street," the release said.

For more information on the ongoing projects, click here.