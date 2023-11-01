Nashville Design Week taking concepts of designs to new levels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is not too late for Nashville creatives to join in on the fun for Nashville Design Week 2023. Events run through Friday, and you can still participate in really cool workshops, discussions, and collaborations.

For example, Wednesday you can register for "Design for the Long Game"— talking about how to keep up with the rapid growth of Nashville. Or "Design for Listening" — which is about how to maintain humanity in podcasts in a world with AI.

You can also still get a ticket for Friday's closing party where you can network with other creatives.

If there is an event sold out, you can join a waitlist, and know what type of events to look forward to next year!

This year's theme is "Design for Something," meaning there is a purpose behind every design.

This is the 6th annual Nashville Design Week with 19 events all over town.

Veronica Foster, Nashville Design Week Director of Communications, said discussions encompass all aspects of design and mix it with other aspects you may not have thought of before, such as dancing, food, and meditation.

"Nashville Design Week's mission is to create bolt collaborations and bold conversations. So really when it comes to bringing all these industries together, it's about sharing perspective and making sure all of these folks can take something away from the other," said Foster.

This is all put together by volunteers across the design industry in Nashville.