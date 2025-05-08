Nashville Diocese reacts to the first American pope selected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After white smoke came out of the Vatican, the world discovered the papal conclave selected Robert Francis Prevost as the newest pope, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

He has decided to go by Pope Leo XIV. In light of this news, the Nashville Diocese said they welcomed him and implored other Catholics to embrace him with love and hope.

Here is what they had to say:

"With the Church throughout the world, the Diocese of Nashville welcomes with hope and embraces with love the new Bishop of Rome, Pope Leo XIV, the 267th pontiff. Let us give thanks to God for this moment of renewal and unity in the life of the Church," said Rev. J. Mark Spalding, the Twelfth Bishop of Nashville. "I invite the faithful to join me in a prayer for our Holy Father Pope Leo XIV, the successor of St. Peter. O God, we pray that Pope Leo XIV will be led by the Holy Spirit, forever inspired and obedient to your call as shepherd of the universal Church. May your grace work through him, filling his Apostolic ministry with joy as the courageous and faithful pastor of your flock on earth. May his witness inspire us to deepen our love for Jesus, to profess our faith boldly, and to journey together as pilgrims of hope in this Jubilee Year. Our Lady, Mother of the Church, pray for us."

