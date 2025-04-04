Watch Now
Nashville DOT: Road closures due to flooding

WTVF
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here is the most recent list of closed roads from Nashville DOT as of April 3 at 8:50pm

  • Omohundro Place @ Visco Dr

  • Old Glenrose @ East Thompson Lane

  • Newsom Station Rd between Merrymount Dr and Rivervalley Dr

  • Bluff Rd @ Nolensville Pike

  • Culbertson Rd @ Nolensville Pike

  • 9398 S Harpeth Rd Scotts Creek Pkwy @ Tulip Grove Rd

  • Granada Ave@ McFerrin Ave

  • 300 Van Buren St @ 3rd Ave North

  • Hitt Lane & Old Dickerson Pike

  • Old Glenrose Ave @ Glenrose Ave

  • Whites Creek Pike @ Bear Hollow Rd

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jackie.padilla@newschannel5.com

