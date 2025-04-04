Nashville DOT: Road closures due to flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here is the most recent list of closed roads from Nashville DOT as of April 3 at 8:50pm

Omohundro Place @ Visco Dr

Old Glenrose @ East Thompson Lane

Newsom Station Rd between Merrymount Dr and Rivervalley Dr

Bluff Rd @ Nolensville Pike

Culbertson Rd @ Nolensville Pike

9398 S Harpeth Rd Scotts Creek Pkwy @ Tulip Grove Rd

Granada Ave@ McFerrin Ave

300 Van Buren St @ 3rd Ave North

Hitt Lane & Old Dickerson Pike

Old Glenrose Ave @ Glenrose Ave

Whites Creek Pike @ Bear Hollow Rd

