Nashville, East Tennessee 911 teams head to Florida to help

(Naples Fire-Rescue Department via AP)
This photo provided by Naples Fire-Rescue Department crews help rescue a stranded motorist from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Naples, Florida. Officials say rain and overflow from rivers is causing severe flooding near parts of Florida’s Atlantic coast as storm Ian makes its way back out to sea. <br/><br/>
Posted at 3:22 PM, Sep 30, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Teams of 911 operators from Nashville and East Nashville are headed to Florida to help among the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency deployed 26 members to Collier County, Florida.

Naples is within Collier County, which was hit heavily by the winds and storm surge.

“Tennessee continues to support Florida with resources and personnel as they navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this disaster, including our own first responders and emergency service professionals.”

Counties participating:

  • Metro Nashville - Davidson
  • Hamilton County
  • Loudon County
  • Hamblen County
  • Hawkins County
  • Madison County
  • Williamson County
  • Gibson County

