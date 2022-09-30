Nashville, East Tennessee 911 teams head to Florida to help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Teams of 911 operators from Nashville and East Nashville are headed to Florida to help among the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency deployed 26 members to Collier County, Florida.

Naples is within Collier County, which was hit heavily by the winds and storm surge.

“Tennessee continues to support Florida with resources and personnel as they navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this disaster, including our own first responders and emergency service professionals.”

Counties participating:

Metro Nashville - Davidson

Hamilton County

Loudon County

Hamblen County

Hawkins County

Madison County

Williamson County

Gibson County